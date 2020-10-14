1,731 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.89. 69,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

