1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

1life Healthcare stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.46.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $435,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,253 shares of company stock worth $25,055,465 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

