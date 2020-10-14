2,000 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.37.

MMP stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

