20,168 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,607,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 247,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.