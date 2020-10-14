231 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

NOC opened at $312.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.