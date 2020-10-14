269 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,526,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

