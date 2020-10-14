2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $821,555.16 and approximately $117,654.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,405,350 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.