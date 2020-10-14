321,075 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 321,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,633,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,241,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

