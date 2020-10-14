3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

