4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Up to $98.20

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.20, but opened at $103.00. 4d Pharma shares last traded at $109.64, with a volume of 4,364,974 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.89. The company has a market cap of $211.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) EPS for the quarter.

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

