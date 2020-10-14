51,850 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in HP by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.