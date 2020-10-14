7,295 Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2,339.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 331,140 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.