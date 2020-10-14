830 Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after buying an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,838,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after buying an additional 619,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

