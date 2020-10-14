9,267 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

