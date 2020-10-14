A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.