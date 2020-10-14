A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $45,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.