A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 712,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

