AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.60

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get AAON alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 21,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $1,307,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $203,675.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,446 shares of company stock worth $2,122,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.