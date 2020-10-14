Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after buying an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

