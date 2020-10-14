AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. 92,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

