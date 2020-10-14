AbbVie Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 79,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 923% compared to the average daily volume of 7,723 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

