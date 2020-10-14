Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley Securities raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

ANF opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 257,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

