Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

FAP stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

