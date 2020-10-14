Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.91).
