Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AAIF opened at GBX 196.74 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.44. The stock has a market cap of $334.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 140.59 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 223 ($2.91).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

