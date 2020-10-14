Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

NYSE:FCO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

