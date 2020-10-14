Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of ACP opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.