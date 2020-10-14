Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.
Shares of ACP opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.
