Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

