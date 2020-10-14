Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $45.80

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.80, but opened at $48.00. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 145,838 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.47.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

