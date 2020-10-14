ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT Lowered to $280.00

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $335.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $276.95 on Monday. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

