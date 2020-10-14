Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Acerinox stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

