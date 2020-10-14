Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

Shares of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $20.05. Acorn International shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Acorn International Company Profile (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

