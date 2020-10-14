Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Gap Down to $21.75

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $19.72. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,950 shares traded.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.29 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.
About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.
