Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Gap Down to $21.75

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $19.72. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 2,950 shares traded.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.