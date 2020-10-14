Addison Capital Co Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $28.75 on Tuesday, reaching $643.64. 32,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $620.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

