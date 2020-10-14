Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,265.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.43 ($29.60).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.52) target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,677.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,424.69. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 66.15%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.17). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.88), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,848,837.21). Insiders have sold 241,692 shares of company stock valued at $644,386,457 over the last ninety days.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

