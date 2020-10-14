Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $6,874,640 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 337,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 90.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after buying an additional 117,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

