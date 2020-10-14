Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

