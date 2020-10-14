Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
