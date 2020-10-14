Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.