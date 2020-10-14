Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AIR opened at GBX 63.07 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Air Partner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.33 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of $42.27 million and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

