Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €13.50 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €11.88 ($13.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 76.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.82. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of €12.86 ($15.13).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

