Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

ALB opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

