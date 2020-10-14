Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Declares GBX 15 Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ALFA stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.49 ($1.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software will post 680.0000444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALFA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

