Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

BABA traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.83. 289,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $168.12 and a one year high of $309.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

