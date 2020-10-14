Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Insider Buys £510 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

ATST stock opened at GBX 846 ($11.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 819.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

