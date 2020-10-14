Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

