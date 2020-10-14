Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.
LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
