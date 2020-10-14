Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Financial Comparison

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -30.11% -27.05% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -69.59% -46.80%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69 Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 139.02%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -23.74 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -2.74

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

