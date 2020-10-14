Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

9/30/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/15/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/8/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/24/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

8/19/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.