Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

