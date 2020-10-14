Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 69,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,278,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,698.76.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

