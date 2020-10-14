Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 34,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,571.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,430.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,698.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

