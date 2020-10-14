Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,020.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,975.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,522.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,426.62. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

